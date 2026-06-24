PlayStation Says GTA 6 “Plays Best” On PS5 – But Only Mentions Immersion, Not Performance

Sounds like the game was scaled down for Xbox Series S.

Sony has made their pitch to play GTA 6 on the PS5, but it raises more questions than answers.

In the latest PS Blog, they say this:

Thanks to the close partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI will play best on PS5 by taking advantage of PS5’s immersive features to deliver a deeply engaging single-player experience when it launches on November 19.

It goes on to describe the DualSense’s haptic feedback, 3D audio, and the console’s SSD. But the Xbox Series X|S also boasts high performance off of SSD.

Sony does not bring up GTA 6’s potential performance metrics at all. And that may be because Rockstar chose to stick to modest performance goals to create an overall better experience on multiple platforms.

Given how long it was under development, it wouldn’t be that surprising if GTA 6 is properly optimized for the humble Xbox Series S (and could potentially go to the Switch 2). Of course, it may later turn out that GTA 6 is PS5 Pro Enhanced too, but they haven’t confirmed that today.