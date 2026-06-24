The Original 1994 Tekken Gets A Multiplatform Release For The First Time Under Arcade Archives 2

A genuine artifact of video game history is now properly preserved for new generations.

A long missing remnant of video game history will now be easily available again for the first time in decades – and beyond PlayStation.

HAMSTER has revealed that the 1994 game Tekken is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, as part of its Arcade Archives 2 line.

The game that launched the Tekken franchise was, of course, originally conceived to compete with Virtua Fighter. Namco poached some developers off of Sega, and made a deal with PlayStation to make the game on the Namco System 11 board.

As a result, Tekken was easily ported to the PlayStation, but this arcade version is noticeably lacking compared to the Sony version. It’s graphics are more primitive, the themes have simpler arrangements, etc.

If HAMSTER only preserved the arcade ROM, than you won’t be able to play any of the bosses in this version since that was only added in the PlayStation.

In spite of that, this is still a valuable release. This arcade version of Tekken was only previously ported to the PS2 in 2005, as a bonus in the Tekken 5 disc and as part of NamCollection.