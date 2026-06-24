Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition IS Officially On Nintendo Switch 2 – But You May Not Want To Make The Switch

After weeks and days of speculation, SEGA has made it official.

Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition has now officially released on Nintendo Switch 2. This version of the game comes with all the previous content that had previously released for other platforms. As we also already know, this version has released on retail stores as a Game-Key Card, as well as a digital download on the eShop.

But as we hinted in the title, there’s a catch, and it might be a dealbreaker, at least for right now. SEGA did not add either a free or paid upgrade path for fans who own the Switch version of Sonic Frontiers to carry over to Switch 2.

As Sonic Stadium shared on Bluesky, you can transfer your Switch save data over to the Switch 2 version. It’s possible that there are technical reasons that they couldn’t include an upgrade path of some kind, but SEGA has chosen to stay mum and let the fans decide if they want it.