Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Todd Howard: Arkane Studios Are “Doing A Really, Really Great Job” On Marvel’s Blade

by

For all we know, Arkane could be wrapping up development.

Todd Howard has reassured fans that Arkane’s next bit title is still in the works.

Todd was asked about Marvel’s Blade in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. He said this:

I’m not at liberty to say when [we’ll see more] but I saw some stuff just yesterday [on May 21] and the folks at Arkane are doing a really, really great job.

Arkane Studios was drawn into the rumor mill as one of the game studios that could be hit with layoffs, but XBOX has yet to confirm this speculation.

Todd’s comments are also a long needed update, as speculation had also grown that Arkane’s title was encountering issues in development, to parallel the problems with his long awaited entry into the MCU.

In 2019, Marvel cast Mahershala Ali to play a new generation of Blade, but this project was removed from MCU’s release schedule in 2024.

Having started production in 2021, Arkane could be wrapping up development of the title. But we won’t know for sure until they make it official.

Recent Videos

10 Upcoming AAA Games That Aren't Like Any Other Games

10 Upcoming AAA Games That Aren't Like Any Other Games
10 Recent Games To PLAY BEFORE GTA 6

10 Recent Games To PLAY BEFORE GTA 6
10 Games That'll Actually SAVE YOU MONEY

10 Games That'll Actually SAVE YOU MONEY
Epic Games Has A NEW PLAN FOR 2026

Epic Games Has A NEW PLAN FOR 2026
NEW GTA 6 City Video Looks INSANE & MORE

NEW GTA 6 City Video Looks INSANE & MORE
Why The HELL is NOBODY Buying Games?

Why The HELL is NOBODY Buying Games?
20 BEST Games of 2026 [FIRST HALF]

20 BEST Games of 2026 [FIRST HALF]
10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2026 [First Half]

10 Most DISAPPOINTING Games of 2026 [First Half]
10 GAMES that Embarrass Modern AAA Games

10 GAMES that Embarrass Modern AAA Games
Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,