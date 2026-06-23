Todd Howard: Arkane Studios Are “Doing A Really, Really Great Job” On Marvel’s Blade

For all we know, Arkane could be wrapping up development.

Todd Howard has reassured fans that Arkane’s next bit title is still in the works.

Todd was asked about Marvel’s Blade in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. He said this:

I’m not at liberty to say when [we’ll see more] but I saw some stuff just yesterday [on May 21] and the folks at Arkane are doing a really, really great job.

Arkane Studios was drawn into the rumor mill as one of the game studios that could be hit with layoffs, but XBOX has yet to confirm this speculation.

Todd’s comments are also a long needed update, as speculation had also grown that Arkane’s title was encountering issues in development, to parallel the problems with his long awaited entry into the MCU.

In 2019, Marvel cast Mahershala Ali to play a new generation of Blade, but this project was removed from MCU’s release schedule in 2024.

Having started production in 2021, Arkane could be wrapping up development of the title. But we won’t know for sure until they make it official.