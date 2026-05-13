Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Forza Horizon 6 Will Be Steam Deck Verified At Launch

by

Sounds like it could run on a Switch 2, too.

Playground Games has made an interesting announcement about Forza Horizon 6.

They made the announcement on the official Forza website:

We’re excited to reveal that Forza Horizon 6 will be Verified for Steam Deck and optimized for PC gaming handhelds, including the Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X, at launch on May 19.

Plus, Forza Horizon 6 is now available for preload on Steam, in addition to the Xbox app on PC.

They also confirmed cross-platform cross-save, for all these platforms, and also PS5 when that version launches.

Since this demonstrates how scalable the game is, it may be more than feasible that Playground Games could bring Forza Horizon 6 to Switch 2. Nintendo’s platform just received Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, literally the first physical version with the whole game on it.

Cross-platform cross-save is a nice entitlement that studios like Ubisoft has already leveraged to get fans double dipping or triple dipping on their games, across different platforms and performance standards. Xbox may already be setting up gamers who don’t have an Xbox to buy Forza Horizon 6 on Steam Deck and PS5.

Recent Videos

10 Games That Died FAST

10 Games That Died FAST
Directive 8020 - Before You Buy

Directive 8020 - Before You Buy
Are AA Games Catching Up AAA Games?

Are AA Games Catching Up AAA Games?
10 Recent Games That PROVED EVERYONE WRONG

10 Recent Games That PROVED EVERYONE WRONG
The GREATEST Final Bosses Ever Designed

The GREATEST Final Bosses Ever Designed
GTA 6 MOST EXPENSIVE GAME EVER? & MORE

GTA 6 MOST EXPENSIVE GAME EVER? & MORE
Mixtape - Before You Buy

Mixtape - Before You Buy
10 Good Games That SHOULD NOT HAVE FAILED

10 Good Games That SHOULD NOT HAVE FAILED
007 First Light - 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW

007 First Light - 10 Things You NEED TO KNOW
Category: Tag: , , , , ,