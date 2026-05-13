Forza Horizon 6 Will Be Steam Deck Verified At Launch

Sounds like it could run on a Switch 2, too.

Playground Games has made an interesting announcement about Forza Horizon 6.

They made the announcement on the official Forza website:

We’re excited to reveal that Forza Horizon 6 will be Verified for Steam Deck and optimized for PC gaming handhelds, including the Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X, at launch on May 19.

Plus, Forza Horizon 6 is now available for preload on Steam, in addition to the Xbox app on PC.

They also confirmed cross-platform cross-save, for all these platforms, and also PS5 when that version launches.

Since this demonstrates how scalable the game is, it may be more than feasible that Playground Games could bring Forza Horizon 6 to Switch 2. Nintendo’s platform just received Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, literally the first physical version with the whole game on it.

Cross-platform cross-save is a nice entitlement that studios like Ubisoft has already leveraged to get fans double dipping or triple dipping on their games, across different platforms and performance standards. Xbox may already be setting up gamers who don’t have an Xbox to buy Forza Horizon 6 on Steam Deck and PS5.