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Man Who Threatened Nintendo Offices In Japan Arrested

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Yes, this happened two years ago, different guy.

In a strange and disconcerting case of déjà vu, Nintendo faced bomb threats in Japan once again.

As reported by Automaton, Nintendo Co. Ltd. reported bomb threats to the police last March 16. They received envelopes with messages saying things like “I’m going to blow you all up” and “My plans cannot be thwarted.”

Thankfully, the police found no proof that any bombs were actually planted in Nintendo’s Kyoto headquarters. The police arrested a 27 year old on May 12 as the suspect behind these threats.

As for that sense of déjà vu, that’s because Nintendo received similar bomb and death threats all the way back in December 2023. That suspect sent a staggering 39 threats, and puzzlingly blamed Splatoon 3 for doing it.

That person was sentenced to four years, suspended to one year. This new suspect may also receive leniency at Nintendo’s behest, unless Nintendo may feel they are receiving one threat too many.

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