Nintendo Launches Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle

Could be the best value to get this console for the next few years.

Nintendo has announced what will be the best value for new Switch 2 customers for months, possibly even years.

They shared this press release:

Starting in early June, participating retailers will offer the Nintendo Switch 2: Choose Your Game Bundle for the suggested retail price of $499.99, which includes a Nintendo Switch 2 system and a download code that can be redeemed for a digital version of one select game.

The bundle will be available for a limited time at participating retailers and offers a value of up to $29.991 compared to purchasing the system and game separately, with a choice of Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia.

They just finished the release of the Super Mario Galaxy Switch 2 bundle, and of course, Nintendo ended the Mario Kart World bundle months ago. With the Switch 2 set to increase in price this September, Nintendo fans new and old literally cannot pass this up.