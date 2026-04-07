Nintendo Launching Limited Time Switch 2 + Super Mario Galaxy Bundle With A $ 20 Discount In The US

Nintendo is launching a limited time bundle just in time for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Capitalizing on the movie’s blockbuster success, Nintendo is launching a bundle with a new Nintendo Switch 2 system and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2.

The bundle will also be $ 20 off, but it will only be available from April 12 to May 9. And it will only be in participating US retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart.

The bundle could have either a physical or digital copy of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, and will be dependent on availability. Of course, the game was published for the Switch, but Nintendo pushed two free updates last year to improve its performance on the Switch 2.

It definitely sounds like Nintendo rushed to get this bundle out to make sure it’s out while the Super Mario Galaxy movie is still out in theatres, or at least fresh in audiences minds.