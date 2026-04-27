Rumor: Sony Pictures and Universal Pictures Fighting Over The Metroid Movie Rights

The rumor mill is hot with word on a Metroid movie.

For those who don’t remember, Daniel Richtman claimed that such a movie was in development two months ago. Today, we have updates courtesy of MyTimeToShineHello and VScooper on Twitter.

After MyTimeToShineHello revealed that Universal is trying to get the Metroid rights, VScooper revealed that Sony Pictures is also a strong contender for Metroid. Both are pitching a live action sci-fi movie.

While Universal has proven a good partner for Nintendo with the Super Mario Bros. Illumination movies, Sony Pictures seems set to prove their own trustworthiness (perhaps to the chagrin of the PlayStation division) with their upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie.

What Richtman hinted at earlier must have been true, but it does feel misleading. When he said it was in development, pitching a script and looking for a producer are also parts of that process.

Of course, Nintendo fans are now hoping that Brie Larson nabs the role, as she long hinted that she’s wanted it. Brie recently won fellow Nintendo nerds over by revealing her legitimate Mario gamer cred as part of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie.