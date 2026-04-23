IO Interactive Explains How 007 First Light Builds On Hitman’s Gameplay Systems

Bond can do a lot more fun things than Agent 47 can.

IO Interactive has shed light on 007 First Light’s gameplay systems with their latest trailer; Rules of Spycraft.

Unsurprisingly, Bond can skulk around just like Agent 47. Unlike Agent 47, Bond has the special skill of social engineering, which he can use to manipulate people around him.

Also unlike the ICA, MI6 has spread agents around to help Bond through certain situations. But young James can’t bullshit everyone and he is ready to fight at any time.

QLab will give him a fun package of gadgets, which Bond fans will note are completely unique and never been seen in the movies or novels before. For example, the QWatch can hack devices in your surroundings, to deactivate cameras or create novel ways to kill people.

But MI6 apparently has to grant you a license to kill on the fly, which means that yes, you have a team monitoring you at all times. The trailer also suggests that other MI6 agents will fight with you on the field sometimes – do they mean multiplayer?

You can learn more from 007 First Light’s Rules of Spycraft trailer below.