Former GamesRadar Editor Daniel Dawkins Says He’s Being Misquoted & Can’t Confirm GTA 6 Won’t Be Delayed Anymore

This is how even a legitimate source can be used to spread misinformation.

Some fake GTA 6 news is going around, but in the strangest circumstances.

Multiple sources are citing a new episode of the GTA VI’ O Clock podcast to say that their sources have confirmed that GTA 6 will have no more delayed and the November 19 release date is final. For example, it was posted on the /GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit.

What’s strange about this is that the podcaster in question, Daniel Dawkins, is going around to debunk this new ‘rumor.’ Daniel shared this response to one Twitter account spreading the claim:

This is from @GTAVoclock [sic. the GTA VI’ O Clock podcast] not GamesRadar (same owners). We can’t *confirm* there will be no delays (only T2/Rockstar 100% know that), but we are more confident based on some things we’ve heard. “We are part of an interconnected industry… you sometimes hear whispers on the wind”.

He also replied to another Twitter user that he understands people are looking for positive news, but he is being misquoted.

It seems Daniel doesn’t think this claim is spreading by people acting in bad faith, but by fans who heard what they wanted to hear.