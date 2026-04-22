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MindsEye Studio, Who Alleged A Conspiracy Vs. Them For Months, Facing Legal Action From Their Own Devs For Spying

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This is one of the most absurd incidents in the video game industry.

The story of Build A Rocket Boy and MindsEye has taken a strange turn.

After the game’s release and the massive layoffs in the studio, Build A Rocket Boy has kept working on MindsEye. It now has a bundled game creator in it, called Arcadia.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Build A Rocket Boy’s union has started legal actions vs. management. The studio’s work PCs contained surveillance software called Teramind, but they didn’t disclose this to their workers.

What makes this news strange is that Build A Rocket Boy has been claiming that they were victims of a conspiracy for months now. CEO Mark Gerhard said that UK & US authorities are investigating this and claimed that arrests or similar announcements could be on the way.

Gerhard also claimed that MindsEye’s next DLC, Blacklisted, will have some of the evidence of the sabotage vs. them.  

We won’t pass judgement if this alleged conspiracy and sabotage vs. Build a Rocket Boy is real. But this news makes these allegations look absurd in hindsight.

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