This YouTuber Posits That GTA IV Should Have Had A Rural Area Beyond Liberty City

It’s interesting, if you’ve played the game and know the map.

A Rockstar fan has put forward an interesting theory about GTA IV.

FV Mods put this description on their latest YouTube video:

While Rockstar never officially confirmed a rural area for Grand Theft Auto IV, the environmental evidence at these cutoff points tells a very interesting story.

We’ll look at the most suspicious points where the paths end abruptly and where from the road could’ve branches off to interstate or offroad paths leading up to the much larger regions of Liberty City State, beyond just the final Alderney parts of the map present in the game.

We should warn you, FV Mods doesn’t explain it in video itself. So you won’t get anything out of this theory if you didn’t play GTA IV yourself.

But those of you who actually played GTA IV, and maybe the New Yorkers out there, will recognize where you’re supposed to get to Upstate New York, here called Upstate Liberty, and The Hamptons, here called The Carraways. It still isn’t possible to go to Upstate Liberty and The Carraways in any Rockstar game.

You can watch FV Mods’ video below.