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PlayStation Starts Following UK Laws On Age Verification

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Sony apparently waited until the last minute to follow the law.

Sony has apparently waited to follow UK law.

As reported by Eurogamer and GamesIndustry.biz, PlayStation is now implementing age verification for their accounts, in accordance with UK’s OSA (Online Safety Act).

One of Eurogamer’s editors was moved to a verification mini-site, that had this message on a pop-up:

Age verification is required to access certain features on PlayStation. Verify your age to access all PlayStation features and get the most out of your experience.”

GamesIndustry confirms that verification is optional for now but will become mandatory by June 2026. They were also notified that they could lose access to PlayStation’s communication features if they don’t go through the process.

Apparently Microsoft rushed to comply with the law shortly after the OSA was passed, but Nintendo hasn’t moved to comply with it yet. We can see Microsoft being extra cautious about dealing with the UK CMA, but different game companies may have been given different deadlines for different reasons.

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