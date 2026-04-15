Rumor: Microsoft Gaming Holding “Very Very Big Discussions” On Xbox Exclusivity

Jez Corden has shared an interesting rumor about Microsoft Gaming’s future plans.

He said this in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast (as shared on ResetERA by user Smitch):

You know I said they were thinking about adjusting Game Pass. There’s a very, very, very big discussion about the exclusivity stuff going on right now internally.

I think they do recognise the value, you know, it’s just what type of company do you want to be at the end of the day. Do you want to be an ecosystem company first or do you want to be a publisher company first?

Of course, Microsoft has contractual obligations with regulators that won’t allow them to make all of their games exclusive. But they don’t have to release all their games on all platforms at the same time.

So they have freedom, for example, to delay their games longer than one year. They can also pick sides and choose to prioritize Nintendo over PlayStation, which they would be right to identify as a bigger threat to their business.

It will be interesting to see if we see changes in Microsoft Gaming’s multiplatform strategy in the future.