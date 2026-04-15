GTA Online’s Most Successful Update Was Cayo Perico Heist, Making Over $ 8 Million

GTA Online was serious business after all.

Some fascinating new information has emerged about GTA Online from the latest leaks.

Videotech shared this insight on Twitter:

The Cayo Perico Heist was the highest-performing GTA Online update for revenue, generating approximately $8,485,033 on December 25, 2020.

Red Dead Online reached its all-time peak by generating over $868,068 in a single week during Christmas 2024.

The Cayo Perico Heist may have remained the most popular GTA Online update, even after A Safehouse in the Hills released.

Perhaps part of what makes it so compelling is its basis on real life, as the real Medellin Cartel ran a cocaine transport operation in Norman’s Cay Island from 1978 to 1982, led by a single man.

As for Red Dead Online, we can’t say there was anything special about the holiday event on that date. But it seems possible that it could have continued making money for Take-Two if they continued support for it. Maybe they simply stopped to focus on GTA 6.