New Rockstar Job Opening Confirms They’re Looking For Fornite/Roblox Creators – For GTA Online’s FiveM

Rockstar seems to have big plans for GTA RP.

A new job opening at Rockstar Games may have confirmed rumors that they’re looking for Fortnite and Roblox creators – and it’s for GTA Online’s FiveM as well as RedM.

Last year, a report claimed that Rockstar was talking directly to creators from Minecraft, Roblox, and Fortnite, to raise GTA Online’s profile as a ‘virtual sandbox.’

Rockstar never responded to this report, but now, they have a new job opening for a Creator Platform Strategy Research Associate in New York.

RockstarIntel claims that the listing named Roblox, Fortnite, YouTube, and Twitch, but that has since been removed. It does say list these responsibilities:

Serve as a Creator Platform and GTA Roleplay subject matter expert to the wider Rockstar organization.

Maintain and evolve monthly metric tracking across FiveM and RedM, including engagement (players, watch time, etc.) and revenue performance.

FiveM may be for hardcore GTA players, but it’s bigger than most gamers know. It recently hit a 200,000+ concurrent player peak on Steam, more than twice Marathon’s peak on the same platform.

CFX.RE just announced that FiveM is coming to GTA V Enhanced. Rockstar seems to have big plans for GTA RP moving forward.