FiveM Is Coming To GTA V Enhanced

CFX.RE has announced that they are bringing FiveM to GTA V Enhanced.

They made this announcement on their site:

As we work toward the upcoming release of support of GTAV Enhanced on FiveM, we are excited to share the first blog in a series sharing some additional background around the update and why this is such an important step in the evolution of FiveM as a platform.

They go on to explain that there will be huge changes because of these changes. The biggest one FiveM admins need to know is that some of FiveM’s codebase is moving to closed source. CFX claims this is not for security, but to make a more stable, reliable FiveM.

FiveM will continue to support the scripts and code that have already been made for it. But on top of that, FiveM will have improved performance in GTA V Enhanced.

We just reported that FiveM experienced a 202,756 concurrent player peak. While these changes may cause some trepidation, it’s clear that they’re coming from a place where Rockstar is ushering GTA RP to a bright future.