Rumor: Could Nixxes Have Been Porting Bloodborne This Whole Time?

People are once again asking; was Nixxes working on a Bloodborne port this whole time?

This all seems to be coming from one AlexandreNGamR. Last week fans realized he made the same predictions Jason Schreier did about a new State of Play, but a few hours earlier.

It appears that fans then went through his old tweets to look for old relevant rumors. And they found him tagging Nixxes, saying he was looking forward to their Bloodborne port in October 2025.

And then last February, he reiterated this claim. But we can nip this rumor in the bud now. A few hours ago, AlexandreNGamR said this on Twitter:

Okay guys, I’m gonna calm down a few things a bit about my old posts. These aren’t all leaks, and some of them are just assumptions, don’t take everything I’ve said as a confirmation or a leak, please.

…Regarding Bloodborne, it’s become just wishful thinking at this point, we all know what happened to Bluepoint and how the situation with the IP is complicated. I just wish Nixxes remasters the game one day. Will it happen? No idea.