NES Switch Online Gets Updated With Pac-Man, Mendel Palace, and The Tower Of Druaga

Three really important games, even if not all of them stand up to time.

Nintendo Switch Online gets three noteworthy NES games, two of which are timeless classics.

Pac-Man was released on the Famicom in 1984, four years after the game debuted in arcades, and two years after the poorly regarded Atari 2600 version. Namco produced this as one of the Famicom’s 1st third party games. However, because of messy licensing issues, it took 9 years before it came to the US.

Mendel Palace was one of the first games produced by Pokémon studio Game Freak. Players fight in an arena made of a 5×7 grid of floor tiles. By flipping tiles they stand on or next to them, they can swipe enemies around them.

Finally, The Tower of Druaga is an influential action RPG from Namco, but maybe not one that holds up for modern players.

As the knight Gilgamesh, you scale a 60 floor tower to save the Princess Ki. Each floor is randomized with enemies and items. However, you’ll have to find and collect certain items to finish the game.