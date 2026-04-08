Rumor: Forza Horizon 6 Getting Limited Edition Xbox Controller And Headset

billbil-kun has some interesting rumors for Forza Horizon 6.

Writing for Dealabs, he claims that Microsoft is releasing limited editions of a Forza Horizon 6 Xbox Controller and Xbox Wireless Headset.

The latter is more interesting because Microsoft has really held back on making special edition accessories. In fact, billbil-kun claims this is only the second themed Xbox Wireless Headset they are releasing.

Why they chose to do it for the headset this time is also interesting. Microsoft and Playground Games may be anticipating a lot of players using voice chat for this sequel in particular.

Both accessories are releasing on May 19, the same date the game launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S. The controller will retail for $ 89.99 and the headset for $ 134.99.

While Forza Horizon 6 is also coming to PlayStation 5, this is already a great way for Microsoft to keep their Xbox fans happy by still coming out with some exclusives.