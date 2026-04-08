GTA’s Rockstar Games Launcher Could Be Getting Text Chat, In Overlay Form

Could this feature also come to FiveM and RedM?

The Rockstar Games Launcher every PC GTA player uses could be getting a nice new feature soon.

Tex2 was asked on Twitter if Rockstar would ever bring back chat in some form. This was his reply:

The RGL update from last week did include references towards text chat.

It looks like R* is trying to implement it as an external overlay that can apply to any R* game with multiplayer support, such as GTAV, RDR2, and Max Payne 3. Instead of simply adding it in-game.

Rockstar recently updated GTA V Enhanced for PC, but much like what the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 gets, it was yet another stability update.

But if Rockstar is working on a chat overlay right now, they could be pushing forward a more substantial update soon.

And while Tex2 didn’t mention GTA 6 since it hasn’t been announced for PC yet, it’s hard to imagine that Rockstar did not have it in mind too.