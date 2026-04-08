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GTA’s Rockstar Games Launcher Could Be Getting Text Chat, In Overlay Form

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Could this feature also come to FiveM and RedM?

The Rockstar Games Launcher every PC GTA player uses could be getting a nice new feature soon.

Tex2 was asked on Twitter if Rockstar would ever bring back chat in some form. This was his reply:

The RGL update from last week did include references towards text chat.

It looks like R* is trying to implement it as an external overlay that can apply to any R* game with multiplayer support, such as GTAV, RDR2, and Max Payne 3. Instead of simply adding it in-game.

Rockstar recently updated GTA V Enhanced for PC, but much like what the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 gets, it was yet another stability update.

But if Rockstar is working on a chat overlay right now, they could be pushing forward a more substantial update soon.

And while Tex2 didn’t mention GTA 6 since it hasn’t been announced for PC yet, it’s hard to imagine that Rockstar did not have it in mind too.

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