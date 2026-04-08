RIP Rockstar Social Club? What Is The Real State Of GTA IV’s Onetime Online Hub?

Rockstar should make it official and just remove or replace Social Club.

Take-Two needs to tell us what they’re doing to Rockstar Social Club.

We have been covering all these small moves that Take-Two has been doing to deprecate Rockstar Social Club in the last few weeks. Videotech (FKA videotechuk) shared the latest update:

Rest in peace good’ol Social Club

All mentions now replaced with ‘Rockstar Games’. Social Club URL only visible for profile and game achievements but they’re slowly disseminating it.

Even the sign in page has been replaced with the Rockstar Games URL, it was handled via the Social Club.

Is this the final chapter for Social Club? Not entirely so. As this ResetERA thread demonstrates, Rockstar is still using Social Club to verify GTA IV on Steam.

This is a similar situation to older games that still had Games for Windows – Live. If you can still buy them in Steam or some other platforms, that functionality no longer works and the games need to be reprogrammed to remove them.

GOG goes out of their way to remove Games for Windows – Live on every game on their platform, but Take-Two, EA, etc. are still persisting on keeping their account services, and that’s why Rockstar Social Club still exists.