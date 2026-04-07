Here’s What Some Former Rockstar Devs Have To Say About GTA 6

No, none of them have any spoilers to share.

We have some interesting insights about GTA 6 from some former Rockstar devs – but you’ll need to temper your expectations.

Reece Reilly has made a small compilation of recent Rockstar developer interviews he has done for his YouTube channel, Kiwi Talkz.

As he has explained many times before, these developers are under NDAs so obviously they can’t spoil anything about GTA 6 at all. They have nothing to say about the game possibly getting delayed, but they do have insights on what it was like to make it and games like it.

David O’Reilly was an environment artist at Rockstar, and as he explains here, when they make trailers they don’t always add every detail in as a spoiler for fans to hyperfixate over.

Rob Carr was an audio designer, who marveled at Rockstar’s in-house game engine. He spoke about how certain he was that RAGE would have been iterated since he left, which wasn’t in 2025, but 2016.

Finally, Obbe Vermeij is the most high profile developer here, as one of Rockstar North’s 1st employees and a technical director until 2009.

You can watch Kiwi Talkz’ video compilation below.