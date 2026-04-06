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20 Year GTA Veteran Explains Why He’s Having Trouble Finding Work In The Video Game Industry Today

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His struggles are what a lot of other former developers struggle with too.

A former GTA veteran has revealed it’s become hard for him to return to the industry.

Rob Carr worked as audio designer for Rockstar Games for two decades. In an interview with Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly, he talked about having built an audio library that’s 3TB in size because of the sheer size of audio samples.

Rob’s Mobygames profile shows his work appears as recently as GTA V in 2022 for the Xbox Series consoles, and as early as 2009’s GTA: Chinatown Wars. He also has more recent work in Blizzard.

However, Carr has had difficulty getting new work, in spite of being a GTA veteran. In his words:

It’s not nice to lose your job at any particular point but, you know, when when there’s literally thousands of people in the exact same situation, you find yourself in a position where it’s no longer like – my 20-year tenure is no longer good enough for me to get a job whereas 5 years ago it was.

Carr has had other personal struggles, but it’s clear that he’s described a situation many devs who were laid off in the past three years is facing.

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