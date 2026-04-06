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Dataminers Believe GTA V Was Hiding The Protagonist Of Cancelled Spy Game Agent

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Like any chef worth their salt, Rockstar doesn’t throw any good parts out.

Dataminers have made a fascinating discovery in GTA V.

Videotech (FKA videotechuk) shared the news on Twitter:

Rockstar’s canceled game Agent protagonist may have been found in the GTAV source code leak.

GTAForums user XanaBax did a deep dive into the character model, it matches the 2011 leaked screenshots, and the main hierarchy node is named “player”

You can read the thread that shared these discoveries here.

To clear up any confusion, the picture we used as our cover image is the actual 3D model for the Agent “player”.  Xanabax explained that he created the other head himself.

It’s actually Niko Bellic’s 3D model with the texture of the Agent “player” layered on top. Xanabax did this to demonstrate how similar Agent and Niko Bellic appear.

We don’t know if Agent’s model appears in GTA V itself as an NPC, or maybe even a goon. But this just adds proof that Rockstar doesn’t throw away their work, even when projects get cancelled.

You can learn about Agent from Dan Houser himself here.

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