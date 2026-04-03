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Valve Has Added Steam Compatibility With The Upcoming New Steam Controller

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No word if Steam Machine and Steam Frame are also coming at the same time.

Valve has made a key update on Steam and their upcoming hardware.

As shared by Brad Lynch on Twitter, there is new code under the hood that allows you to connect the new Steam Controller and its puck and update both.

Apparently, if you turn the controller on for the first time, Steam will detect it and then notify you it needs to be updated. You will then have to connect the puck to your PC via USB-C and then the controller, so both can be updated.

Last month, Valve reaffirmed that the new Steam Controller, the new Steam Machine, and Steam Frame will all still release in 2026.

This data indicates that Valve is preparing to release the new Steam Controller as scheduled. But it doesn’t tell if the same is true of the Steam Machine and Steam Frame.

Overall it is a hopeful sign that Valve’s hardware plans remain on schedule.

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