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GTA Online Twitch Drops Are Back, Where You Can Earn Up To GTA $ 1 Million

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Twitch remains GTA’s partner for now.

GTA Online Twitch Drops are back for the next two weeks.

Rockstar Support shared the news on Twitter:

From April 2 to April 15, players who watch participating streamers will receive Twitch Drop rewards within 72 hours of signing in to Grand Theft Auto Online after claiming the Drop.

As explained on Twitch, these are the reward tiers and how to earn them:

  • Watch for 2 hours and claim the reward GTA$250K
  • Watch for 4 hours and claim the reward GTA$250K
  • Watch for 6 hours and claim the reward GTA$500K
  • Watch for 8 hours and claim the reward Winter Highway Patrol

And of course, you will have to watch a partnered Twitch streamer while they are playing GTA Online. You can log on to your account to find out which streamers are partnered.

We don’t know if Rockstar will expand this reward program outside Twitch, maybe to YouTube, for GTA 6. At least for now, GTA Online and GTA RP has a home on Twitch.

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