Rockstar Games Is Making The GTA 6 Mapping Project Impossible – This Is Why

Even GTA 6’s official marketing will slightly mislead us about the real thing.

We found another reason that the GTA 6 Mapping project is kind of doomed to never get it right.

There are currently two versions of the project, as different teams made different interpretations and guesses to build their maps. The two teams clearly still talk with each other though.

Last January, they removed the panhandle from their maps, because there’s no proof that Rockstar also added the real-life Florida panhandle to Leonida.

On Twitter, community member Paul Lennon shared this while talking to videotechuk:

Infamously. I remember back in 2012/13, on GTAForums we were trying to map the game (Red Dead Redemption 2), using screenshots and trailer scenes.

Using the sun to orientate locations. We learned they move the sun to impossible locations for better lighting and/or shots.

Videotechuk replied with a screenshot that proves Paul’s point.

This screenshot here is a good example of them moving the sun for screenshots and trailer scenes. The sun does not exist at this position in the retail game at this exact timing pic.twitter.com/M0Kyq1iFGF — ben (@videotechuk_) March 24, 2026

In the bigger picture, of course, this isn’t that big a deal. Even the fans who make GTA 6 or other mapping projects are mostly doing it for fun, as they try to guess what they will get right.

But it’s also a good reminder that even official GTA 6 marketing won’t prepare us for the real thing.