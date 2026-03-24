Rumor: GTA 6 Will Have A Next Generation Procedural Breakable Glass System

We probably wouldn’t think to check for this in the game if it hadn’t leaked.

Dataminers made an interesting discovery for GTA 6.

Twitter user Urban GTA 6 found a former Rockstar Games employee who worked on the game from February 2020 to April 2023. The employee listed this under their LinkedIn profile:

Took lead on the next generation procedural breakable glass system for vehicles and props

Urban GTA 6 also confirmed that they scrubbed that detail from their profile after word spread around on it.

This may ultimately be a minor detail that most fans won’t notice. But it could also point to how much Rockstar did to upgrade the franchise to the current generation of consoles.

As you can see in this YouTube Short, GTA V had a breakable glass system. It was sophisticated enough that you can break the glass in a car window, walk over the glass that fell on the floor, and hear that glass.

That animation is believable enough, but if Rockstar took the effort to improve it, Jason and Lucia may have to be careful. The GTA 6 upgrade may entail shards being dangerous enough to cut people that hit it, and make believable cuts and gashes.