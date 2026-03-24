Rumor: Red Storm Entertainment Was Working On 10 Projects, Including Beyond Good and Evil 2

Ubisoft may continue to cut corners even more.

Red Storm Entertainment was apparently working on ten games before Ubisoft pulled the plug.

As we reported last week, Ubisoft all but closed the studio. They decided to end all video game development and lay off 105 employees. It now only exists as a support studio for IT and the Snowdrop engine.

Insider Gaming claims that Red Storm was working on these ten projects:

Brawlhalla

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Splinter Cell

Project OVR, an unannounced Ghost Recon game

Slice & Dice, a Rainbow Six spinoff

Watch Dogs Director’s Cut support

Rainbow Six Siege’s Seasons content

The Division 2’s audio

The Division 3 conceptualization

Finally, they had an unannounced game in the conceptual stage.

As you can see, Ubisoft was making use of Red Storm Entertainment even while they faced financial issues. Unfortunately, this leads us to the conclusion that Ubisoft could not afford to keep Red Storm around even while they remained useful.

But now we have to wonder what state Beyond Good and Evil 2‘s development is in.