Rumor: Nintendo Cutting Production Of Switch 2 Consoles This Quarter By 30 %

Nintendo’s lawsuit vs. the US looms all over this.

Nintendo is allegedly reducing production of the Switch 2 console this quarter.

As reported by Takashi Mochizuki for Bloomberg, production is dropping 30 % from 6 to 4 million units from this month until April.

While the console continues to fly off shelves in Japan, Nintendo sold less units than expected during the last holiday. So it’s possible that Nintendo’s Vietnam plant is lowering their production, while they focus on other regions.

But before we speculate further, Nintendo has yet to confirm this report. Nintendo could maintain their 6 million production goal, and bring more of those units to Japan and other regions instead of the US.

Some fans are speculating that they could be switching the US market to a new Switch 2 SKU with a replaceable battery, but Nikkei Shimbun clearly states they will launch that SKU in Europe first.

Nintendo also has a pending lawsuit vs. the US government over tariffs that they claim affected the profitability of the Switch 2 in the country. That lawsuit is currently on pause.