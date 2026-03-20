Multiple Game Developers Distrust DLSS 5 – And They May Not Entirely Understand It Either

Video game developers have expressed their dislike and distrust of DLSS 5.

As reported by Kotaku, they reached out to several developers across the industry, including Rami Ismail, Davis Szymanski, and SolidPlasma.

They generally reacted in the same way that the public did; with skepticism regarding how effective the technology is, and also concerns that it is taking away artistic intent from game developers.

They also reported on a live reaction from former GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 developer Michael York, who repeatedly exclaimed “No, no no!” while watching the presentation. But there’s something else going on here.

In a later video, York stated that he misunderstood what he initially saw in Nvidia’s announcement. York’s second reaction video indicates that developers themselves also aren’t entirely sure of what DLSS 5 is and what it does.

It all ultimately points to mistakes Nvidia made in their announcement and marketing plans. But York ends his video pointing out that Nvidia should show us what the technology can really do.

You can watch York’s video below.