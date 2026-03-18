Disabled ARC Raiders Player Confirms Embark Has Reversed Their Erroneous Permaban

Embark may not be tolerant of Cronus and XIM devices like we initially thought.

Embark Studios has reversed an erroneous permaban on a disabled ARC Raiders player.

Yesterday, we reported on Embark’s tweet telling players who were using ‘accessibility peripherals’ to reach out if they were banned. They did not promise to reverse bans, but at least committed to reviewing them.

At the time, we did assume that they were using a device like the Cronus Zen or XIM Matrix, but that did not turn out to be the case.

ARC Raiders player ClootyBapper, who goes by /doyoulikePRIMERIB on reddit, posted about their permaban the day before.

As they explained it, they were not using any hacks, cheats, or exploits. Instead, they were using a QuadStick, a hands-free game controller.

The QuadStick is a controller placed in a user’s mouth, where they can sip and puff into pressure sensors to make inputs. It also has a lip sensor and a joystick.

Embark reversed ClootyBapper’s ban, and they’re likely to do the same in similar future cases. But now we’re not so sure Embark makes exceptions for Cronus and XIM devices.