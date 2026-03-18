Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Disabled ARC Raiders Player Confirms Embark Has Reversed Their Erroneous Permaban

by

Embark may not be tolerant of Cronus and XIM devices like we initially thought.

Embark Studios has reversed an erroneous permaban on a disabled ARC Raiders player.

Yesterday, we reported on Embark’s tweet telling players who were using ‘accessibility peripherals’ to reach out if they were banned. They did not promise to reverse bans, but at least committed to reviewing them.

At the time, we did assume that they were using a device like the Cronus Zen or XIM Matrix, but that did not turn out to be the case.

ARC Raiders player ClootyBapper, who goes by /doyoulikePRIMERIB on reddit, posted about their permaban the day before.

As they explained it, they were not using any hacks, cheats, or exploits. Instead, they were using a QuadStick, a hands-free game controller.

The QuadStick is a controller placed in a user’s mouth, where they can sip and puff into pressure sensors to make inputs. It also has a lip sensor and a joystick.

Embark reversed ClootyBapper’s ban, and they’re likely to do the same in similar future cases. But now we’re not so sure Embark makes exceptions for Cronus and XIM devices.

Recent Videos

20 Upcoming Games That CROSS THE LINE OF INSANITY

20 Upcoming Games That CROSS THE LINE OF INSANITY
10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up

10 Video Game Graphics That STILL Hold Up
The Best cRPG Ever Made?

The Best cRPG Ever Made?
20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY

20 Things Developers Knew WE WOULD TRY
WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE

WHY CRIMSON DESERT LOOKS THIS GOOD & MORE
10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious

10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
Category: Tag: , ,