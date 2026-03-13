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Games With Loot Box Systems Like EA Sports FC Will Start Getting PEGI 16 Ratings

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There seems to be a new crackdown on loot boxes.

PEGI is making big changes to once again target loot boxes in video games.

As reported by Eurogamer, video games that have loot boxes and similar monetization systems will get aged up to PEGI 16.

This will particularly affect EA Sports FC, the franchise credited for innovating the loot box system with its player cards system. Right until now, the FIFA/EA Sports FC games were getting PEGI 3 ratings for lacking violence and sex.

PEGI is also making other changes to their ratings system. Games that have online communities, but don’t allow players to restrict communications will get rated up to PEGI 18.

Games with battle passes are already rated PEGI 12, and games that incentivize returning daily are already rated PEGI 7. PEGI will add new rules so that customers get notified that these systems exist in these games.

PEGI explained to Eurogamer that they were already considering these changes for a while. This seems to reflect a renewed crackdown on loot boxes and similar monetization systems.

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