Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Saber Interactive Focused On The First Two Movies For Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

by

We have such sights to show you, in 4K 120 FPS.

Saber Interactive has shared a fun new dev diary for Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival.

The trailer features Saber’s devs, as well as the original Pinhead, British actor Doug Bradley. But one particular detail jumped out at us in this video.

Narrative director Antony de Fault talked about taking inspiration from the movies and the original novella. He then said this:

…Hellraiser 1 and Hellraiser 2 and the Hellbound Heart. Those are the things that really resonated with people and that made them lifelong fans and those were the really special things.

Everything else was like uh something that we could dip into if and where it was appropriate.

This claim will be really important to oldtime fans of the franchise. Most fans will agree that the last 20 years of direct to TV/video Hellraiser movies were a disappointment. But Saber is elevating the first two films over even Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth.

The 3rd film made changes to appeal to American audiences, but also moved away from what made the franchise different.  Saber’s ambitions may be to keep us scared long after we’ve laid down our controllers.

The dev diary is age-limited and can be seen here.

Recent Videos

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Category: Tag: , , ,