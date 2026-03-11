Saber Interactive Focused On The First Two Movies For Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

We have such sights to show you, in 4K 120 FPS.

Saber Interactive has shared a fun new dev diary for Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival.

The trailer features Saber’s devs, as well as the original Pinhead, British actor Doug Bradley. But one particular detail jumped out at us in this video.

Narrative director Antony de Fault talked about taking inspiration from the movies and the original novella. He then said this:

…Hellraiser 1 and Hellraiser 2 and the Hellbound Heart. Those are the things that really resonated with people and that made them lifelong fans and those were the really special things.

Everything else was like uh something that we could dip into if and where it was appropriate.

This claim will be really important to oldtime fans of the franchise. Most fans will agree that the last 20 years of direct to TV/video Hellraiser movies were a disappointment. But Saber is elevating the first two films over even Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth.

The 3rd film made changes to appeal to American audiences, but also moved away from what made the franchise different. Saber’s ambitions may be to keep us scared long after we’ve laid down our controllers.

The dev diary is age-limited and can be seen here.