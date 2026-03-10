Capcom Reportedly Removed Ray Tracing In Resident Evil Requiem For PS5 Pro Because Of Artifacting Issues

Capcom has made a choice to the detriment of Resident Evil Requiem players on PS5 Pro, but it will take a while to explain what it is.

As explained by Digital Foundry in the latest DF Direct Weekly, Capcom disabled ray tracing with the latest update. They believe this was because Capcom was addressing player complaints of artifacting.

As it turned out, the artifacts got produced while the PS5 Pro attempted to employ both ray traced global illumination and denoising.

Some gamers regard ray tracing as a bogeyman, but as Digital Foundry explained, Capcom didn’t have to remove it completely. They could have given players the choice to turn ray tracing on or off.

They also acknowledge that this is a complex issue to solve, so this may have been a quick and dirty fix while they figure out a more acceptable solution.

For now, some PS5 Pro gamers may prefer to avoid updating their copies of Resident Evil Requiem until they patch the issue out completely.