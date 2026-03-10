Rumor: PS5’s Ghost of Yotei PC Port Was ‘Extremely Far Along’ Before Cancellation, Gran Turismo Was Also Cancelled

Gran Turismo could have used a PC port to really compete.

We have more rumors about Sony stepping back from releasing some of their games from PC.

Detective Seeds shared this information on Twitter:

According to multiple people (4 separate people) familiar with the Playstation strategy change, Ghost of Yōtei PC Port was “extremely far along” with a target date of release on PC in 2026.

They were not surprised at Saros cancelation, but all 4 believed Ghost of Yotei PC port would continue to be released based on how far along it was, and to bring in more players for Legends.

It has been completely scrapped now.

Jason Schreier directly claimed that Ghost of Yōtei was cancelled for PC last week. But Seeds has another surprising revelation.

He claimed that Gran Turismo was also previously cancelled for PC. If true, this would be a huge lost opportunity for Polphony Digital, who is competing in uneven footing against the likes of multiplatform sim racers like iRacing and Assetto Corsa Competizione.