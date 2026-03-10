Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

It’s Not Just You; The PSSR Update Didn’t Come Out To All PS5 Pros And Is Releasing In Batches

by

Not clear why Sony is having trouble with this update.

There’s a strange situation going on with the PS5 Pro.

Last February 27, Mark Cerny announced in PlayStation blog that the big new PSSR update is coming out for PlayStation 5 Pro consoles. This is the same PSSR update that came out of their Project Amethyst project with AMD.

In July 2025, Cerny promised that PS5 Pro consoles would get the same ‘full-fat’ version of FSR that exists on PC.

As we know now, this update can be enabled with an ‘Enhance PSSR Image Quality’ option. This option launched with Resident Evil Requiem.

But many PS5 Pro users who had Resident Evil Requiem did not get or experience this option. Detective Seeds shared what he found out regarding this issue:

PS5 Pro users will have another “batch” releasing this Wednesday to get the PS5 Pro update applied. 

This began on Feb 25th, and as I understand will continue each Wednesday through March until update has been applied to all PS5 Pro users!

It’s not clear why this did not come out simultaneously to all PS5 Pro owners, as we usually expect. If you have this console, you will just have to wait for it to come to you.

Recent Videos

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
Category: Tag: , , ,