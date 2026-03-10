It’s Not Just You; The PSSR Update Didn’t Come Out To All PS5 Pros And Is Releasing In Batches

Not clear why Sony is having trouble with this update.

There’s a strange situation going on with the PS5 Pro.

Last February 27, Mark Cerny announced in PlayStation blog that the big new PSSR update is coming out for PlayStation 5 Pro consoles. This is the same PSSR update that came out of their Project Amethyst project with AMD.

In July 2025, Cerny promised that PS5 Pro consoles would get the same ‘full-fat’ version of FSR that exists on PC.

As we know now, this update can be enabled with an ‘Enhance PSSR Image Quality’ option. This option launched with Resident Evil Requiem.

But many PS5 Pro users who had Resident Evil Requiem did not get or experience this option. Detective Seeds shared what he found out regarding this issue:

PS5 Pro users will have another “batch” releasing this Wednesday to get the PS5 Pro update applied.

This began on Feb 25th, and as I understand will continue each Wednesday through March until update has been applied to all PS5 Pro users!

It’s not clear why this did not come out simultaneously to all PS5 Pro owners, as we usually expect. If you have this console, you will just have to wait for it to come to you.