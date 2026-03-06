Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Pragmata Release Date Moved Up To April 17

by

Rockstar fans can only wish.

Capcom has made a big positive announcement in yesterday’s Capcom Spotlight.

They recounted the news on Twitter:

We’re “undelaying” the game! Is that a word?

#PRAGMATA will now arrive on April 17, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Capcom delayed Pragmata in 2023, the year it was originally slated to come out. While that was certainly disappointing news at the time, it made it possible for the game to launch simultaneously on Switch 2 and other platforms.

But Switch 2 owners got a small piece of bad news. If you pre-ordered the game on Switch 2 in US and Europe, those pre-orders just got cancelled. Of course, it’s not that much effort to just pre-order the game again.

This announcement came with a new trailer sharing new details, including new enemies and characters you will meet alongside Hugh and Diana. You can watch that new trailer below.

Recent Videos

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST

20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026
10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR

10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR
BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , , ,