Pragmata Release Date Moved Up To April 17

Capcom has made a big positive announcement in yesterday’s Capcom Spotlight.

They recounted the news on Twitter:

We’re “undelaying” the game! Is that a word?

#PRAGMATA will now arrive on April 17, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Capcom delayed Pragmata in 2023, the year it was originally slated to come out. While that was certainly disappointing news at the time, it made it possible for the game to launch simultaneously on Switch 2 and other platforms.

But Switch 2 owners got a small piece of bad news. If you pre-ordered the game on Switch 2 in US and Europe, those pre-orders just got cancelled. Of course, it’s not that much effort to just pre-order the game again.

This announcement came with a new trailer sharing new details, including new enemies and characters you will meet alongside Hugh and Diana. You can watch that new trailer below.