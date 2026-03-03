Rumor: There Are Parts of GTA 6 The Mapping Project Won’t Be Able To Catch

That’s a lot of Latin flavor to look forward to.

We may have some new information on GTA 6’s map that may make you rethink how you see the GTA 6 Mapping Project.

As a reminder, the GTA 6 Mapping Project is just a fan project to map GTA 6 based on what Rockstar has shown in trailers and official promotions.

No one is using leaks or sources to inform this map. Ultimately it’s just something the community is doing for fun before the game comes out.

This mapping project forked into two, and last January, they both removed the Leonidas panhandle because they just had no proof it exists.

But as it turns out, Disastrous_Suit5731 shared some rumors on Reddit that could confirm they will never get the map correct.

To quote the Reddit:

The main map is Leonida, their version of Florida, large and varied. Parts of Georgia are accessible but not as detailed.

There are also story based regions inspired by Cuba, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean areas. These are unlocked through the story rather than being open from the start.

Rockstar could always throw us a curveball and show these areas in trailer 3, or in the marketing before launch.