Rumor: PlatinumGames Has Bought Back The Bayonetta IP, Remake and Reboot To Be Revealed This Year

It would make sense for PlatinumGames to want to own Bayonetta now.

There’s some big rumors about PlatinumGames and the Bayonetta franchise.

Last year, PlatinumGames celebrated Bayonetta’s 15 year anniversary, but to little fanfare. The company underwent huge talent drain in 2024, led by Hideki Kamiya.

While rumors abound that this was an acrimonious fallout, there’s also a lot of doubt that the studio can bounce back. Since then, the studio released Ninja Gaiden 4, but now there are questions on what they’re making next.

As shared on Reddit, a Chinese leaker named a9vg has some huge rumors about the franchise. a9vg had previously leaked information about Ninja Gaiden 4.

According to a9vg, PlatinumGames bought back the Bayonetta IP. This did not include Bayonetta 2&3, meaning they made the deal with Sega but not Nintendo.

Their first project is a Bayonetta rerelease, between a remake and remaster. It will be announced this year and released in 2027.

Subsequently, there’s a reboot on the way, with the first new game announced this year and released in 2028. Both are multiplatform projects using Unreal 5.

It makes sense for PlatinumGames to rebuild with what they’re best known for. We’ll find out soon enough if all of this is true.