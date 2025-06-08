Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Ninja Gaiden 4 Is Officially Releasing On October 21

by

Check out the latest footage right here!

Team Ninja and PlatinumGames are hard at work with Ninja Gaiden 4. So, the wait for this IP to get a new mainline chapter is coming to an end. After all, it was 2012 when we finally saw Ninja Gaiden 3. So, hopefully, all this time off from a new mainline chapter allowed the developers to deliver in a big way. Fortunately, we got a brand new look at the game during the Xbox Games Showcase event today. 

If you need a refresher, we know that this installment will take place after the events of Ninja Gaiden 3 in a futuristic Tokyo. We know that the Dark Dragon’s husk has caused nonstop cursed rain to hit the city, leaving more chaos to unfold. That’s where we see our new protagonist come into play. However, don’t worry if you’re still going to see the previous protagonist of the series, Ryu Hayabusa, show up.

The big news that came out of today’s Xbox Games Showcase for Ninja Gaiden 4 is the release date. It’s been officially confirmed that we can expect this game to land in the marketplace on October 21, 2025. Hopefully, the developers will be able to deliver this brand new era for the Ninja Gaiden franchise. At the very least, it looks like we won’t have to wait too long before we’ll at least get to try this one out for ourselves.

Additionally, we can confirm that the game will be available for players to enjoy on day one through Game Pass. If you missed the actual release date trailer reveal during today’s showcase, you can view it below.

Recent Videos

20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING

20 NOSTALGIC Easter Eggs You'll REGRET OVERLOOKING
10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025

10 BRAND NEW Games of Summer Game Fest 2025
Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy

Mario Kart World Tour - Before You Buy
FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE

FUTURE OF GRAPHICS LOOKS INSANE, RDR2 NEXT GEN? & MORE
Switch 2 - Before You Buy

Switch 2 - Before You Buy
10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025

10 BIG Announcements of State of Play June 2025
10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME

10 Most Underrated Game GENRES OF ALL TIME
10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS

10 GTA 6 Fan Theories That BLEW OUR MINDS
Top 20 NEW FPS Games of 2025

Top 20 NEW FPS Games of 2025
Category: Tag: , ,