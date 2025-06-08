Ninja Gaiden 4 Is Officially Releasing On October 21

Team Ninja and PlatinumGames are hard at work with Ninja Gaiden 4. So, the wait for this IP to get a new mainline chapter is coming to an end. After all, it was 2012 when we finally saw Ninja Gaiden 3. So, hopefully, all this time off from a new mainline chapter allowed the developers to deliver in a big way. Fortunately, we got a brand new look at the game during the Xbox Games Showcase event today.

If you need a refresher, we know that this installment will take place after the events of Ninja Gaiden 3 in a futuristic Tokyo. We know that the Dark Dragon’s husk has caused nonstop cursed rain to hit the city, leaving more chaos to unfold. That’s where we see our new protagonist come into play. However, don’t worry if you’re still going to see the previous protagonist of the series, Ryu Hayabusa, show up.

The big news that came out of today’s Xbox Games Showcase for Ninja Gaiden 4 is the release date. It’s been officially confirmed that we can expect this game to land in the marketplace on October 21, 2025. Hopefully, the developers will be able to deliver this brand new era for the Ninja Gaiden franchise. At the very least, it looks like we won’t have to wait too long before we’ll at least get to try this one out for ourselves.

Additionally, we can confirm that the game will be available for players to enjoy on day one through Game Pass. If you missed the actual release date trailer reveal during today’s showcase, you can view it below.