Borderlands 4 Made A Pearlescent A Guaranteed Drop In Today’s Update, Breaking Their Own Rules

This could be your only chance to ever get your hands on a Pearlescent.

Gearbox has done something in Borderlands 4’s latest update that no one saw coming.

This update just added the paid DLC Bounty Pack 2: Legend of the Stone Demon. This comes with a new story campaign, and Pearlescents, but also a surprise.

 To quote Gearbox:

The Hand Cannon (Torgue Pistol) is a guaranteed drop for completing the Ordonite Processor activity in Bounty Pack 2.

It can also be farmed as a dedicated drop from the Stone Demon boss.

While hardcore fans are already complaining, Gearbox explained they’re only doing this this one time, so that all their players has a chance to play with this one Pearlescent. You also have to buy Bounty Pack 2 to get it guaranteed.

Two other Pearlescents are now part of the game now too. Players can try to get all three without buying the DLC, but they’ll have to face their extremely low drop rates.

And so, this week may be the only time 99 % of Borderlands players can earn and play with a Pearlescent ever. If you’re an old fan, this might be worth jumping into Borderlands 4 now.

