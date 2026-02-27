Gameranx

This YouTuber Examines What GTA 6’s Driving Will Be Like

by

It does sound like Rockstar has made very immersive systems.

We have an interesting new video examining how GTA 6’s driving could be like.

Will Mac Daddy took a look at some patents Rockstar filed during the game’s production, and connected it to GTA IV and GTA V.

At the start of the HD universe, Rockstar switched the driving system to employ realistic physics in GTA IV. This was intended to increase the sense of immersion, much like in any sim racer.

But that system proved highly divisive, so in GTA V and GTA Online, Rockstar switched to an arcade system. Will Mac Daddy believes that Rockstar is finding a middle ground between the two for GTA 6.

One patent he found described fluid simulation and surface physics, so that, for example, players would have to contend with muddy tracks when it starts raining.

Another patent describes using neural networks so that individual drivers you come across with on the road have different ‘driving personalities.’

We’ve given a taste of what Will Mac Daddy explains, and you can watch his video to learn more.

