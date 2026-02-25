Mewgenics: Classes List & How to Unlock Them

“Build the ultimate cat army through tactical breeding and send them into deep, challenging turn-based adventures. Draft abilities, collect items, and manipulate genetics across generations in this roguelike tactics game from the creators of The Binding of Isaac and The End is Nigh.”

Mewgenics is a rogue-like RPG with turn-based mechanics focusing on breeding cats continuously to send them on the hunt for food out into the world, starting with the good ol’ fictional town of Boon County! Give your cats a variety of unholy (while sometimes more holy. IE walking on water? A classic holy miracle!) mutations, or even curses of equal unholy proportions! When not out exploring, players instead focus on their home. Redecorating with furniture that can affect your cats’ behaviors, observing the cats you own, or just sorting your inventory to purrfection!

Since releasing on February 10th, 2026, players have immediately begun collecting and sharing strategies regarding their precious purring creatures.

One centers on the feature that is integral to this game as well as dozens others! We’re talking about classes. What does this classic feature have to do with this game? How do you unlock them? We’ll explore them here!

What are Classes in Mewgenics?

Taken from the Mewgenics Steam page

When talking about Mewgenics, classes are tied to collars.When applied to a cat, classes can change their stat modifiers along with a series of abilities that are given as rewards after they’ve battled outside during their adventure. These collars are mostly boosts that will help your cats to survive in combat!

When starting out, newborn kittens/cats are born collarless, meaning they have no stat boosts or other abilities as stated earlier. They will instead be offered abilities that are readily available to all cats.

When unlocked, cats can be given different collars, assigning them a class which gives different abilities, before setting them out to explore and adventure. At first, 5 classes are available to the player without being unlocked, with an additional 9 classes can become available through unlocking.

How do I Unlock Classes in Mewgenics?

Taken from the Mewgenics Steam page

Below is a list of all the classes available currently in Mewgenics, along with how to unlock each one!

In order to unlock the classes that require beating an area, you must talk to Butch, who will reward the player after the area has been beaten.

Collarless – Available from the start

“It’s a cat!”

Stat Modifier:

None

Fighter – Available from the start

“Punch your way to victory! Fighters are great at doing big strong melee attacks and smashing things to pieces!”

Stat Modifier:

+2 Strength STR

+1 Speed SPD

-1 Intelligence INT

Hunter – Available from the start

“Shoot things from afar! Hunters are great at hitting things from a distance while stay out of danger themselves!”

Stat Modifier:

+3 Dexterity DEX

+2 Luck LCK

-1 Constitution CON

-2 Speed SPD

Mage – Available from the start

“Blast your foes! Mages are great at casting all sorts of crazy spells and dealing elemental damage!”

Stat Modifier:

+2 Intelligence INT

+2 Charisma CHA

-1 Constitution CON

-1 Strength STR

Tank – Available from the start

“Get in the way! Tanks are great at absorbing damage and pushing enemies around!”

Stat Modifier:

+4 Constitution CON

-1 Dexterity DEX

-1 Intelligence INT

Cleric – Beating The Alley

“Be the best friend! Clerics are great at keeping your team alive and helping them recover from taking hits!”

Stat Modifier:

+2 Charisma CHA

+2 Constitution CON

-1 Dexterity DEX

-1 Speed SPD

Thief – Beating The Sewers

“Attack from the shadows! Thieves are great at evading hits, collecting coins and striking from behind!”

Stat Modifier:

+4 Speed SPD

+1 Luck LCK

-1 Strength STR

-1 Constitution CON

Necromancer – Beating The Boneyard

“Rise from the dead! Necromancers are great at playing with corpses and leeching life from enemies!”

Stat Modifier:

+2 Constitution CON

+1 Charisma CHA

-2 Strength STR

Tinkerer – Beating The Bunker

“A crafty inventor! Tinkerers are great at crafting temporary weapons and using all sorts of crazy gadgets!”

Stat Modifier:

+4 Intelligence INT

-1 Luck LCK

-1 Charisma CHA

Butcher – Beating The Core

“Meat Meat Meat Meat Meat! Butchers are great at cleaving chunks of meat off of things and have a hook to pull stuff towards them!”

Stat Modifier:

+3 Constitution CON

+2 Strength STR

-2 Speed SPD

Druid – Beating The Crater

“One with nature! Druids are great at summoning animal friends and come with a special Crow counterpart!”

Stat Modifier:

+3 Charisma CHA

+1 Luck LCK

-2 Constitution CON

Psychic – Beating The Moon

“Clear your mind! Psychics are great at manipulating things from afar and moving objects with their minds! Psychics also have +5 starting mana.”

Stat Modifier:

+1 Intelligence INT

+1 Charisma CHA

+1 Speed SPD

-1 Constitution CON

Monk – Beating The Lab

“A versatile combat master! Monks can switch between ranged and melee stances and attack twice per turn!”

Stat Modifier:

+2 Intelligence INT

+2 Charisma CHA

-1 Strength STR

-1 Dexterity DEX

Jester – Beating The Rift

“You can be anything! Jesters have no limits!”

Stat Modifier:

+ 1 extra reroll on level ups

Should I Go Collarless?

Taken from the Mewgenics Steam page

When beginning a new adventure, you can apply a collar to your cat that increases your stats, we’ve been over this. But, you are also fully free to not put a collar on your cat. Are there benefits to going naked, in a sense? There is! Adventuring without a collar is the way to get unlocks. These include;

Metronome

Skill

Share

Path

Of The Void

Void

Soul

Lil’ Kitty

Ball of Yarn

Normal Ears

Ordinary Whiskers

Mundane Collar

Skill Split

Each unlock has their own passive abilities that are always in effect that can be applied to your cats automatically! Explore and experiment, as the game encourages!