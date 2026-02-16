Gameranx

Mewgenics Planned For All Consoles After Overnight Success

by

Impractical, but they could probably get this game running on a Game Boy Advance.

Edmund McMillen has confirmed that his latest hit MewGenics is planned for consoles.

When he was asked about it yesterday, he said this:

Working on it now not sure when it will be done though but at this point it might be in Dev for all systems

In a more recent tweet, he confirmed that it’s coming to consoles, with updates coming later. He also confirmed there will be DLC and merch in the future.

Mewgenics is a roguelike revolving around using your cats to fight, using tactical RPG rules, and then making them breed, using life simulation rules. Ed planned this game as far back as 2012, but it went through a protacted dev hell that took almost as long as Duke Nukem Forever.

As Ed’s co-developer Tyler Glaiel revealed, Mewgenics sold half a million units 36 hours of launching exclusively on Steam. So it’s safe to say it’s escaped being a trivia question for Super Meat Boy fans.

