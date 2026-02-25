Gameranx

Microsoft Has “Some Announcements Coming Up” To Show Their Commitment To “Returning To Xbox”

by

It makes sense if they mean a new Xbox console generation.

Microsoft Gaming head Asha Sharma has made her first big promise about Xbox.

She said this in a recent interview with Windows Central:

I am committed to ‘returning to Xbox,’ and that starts with console, that starts with hardware. You will hear more about that soon, we’ll have some announcements coming up. You will see us collectively investing here.

Since Asha was announced as the new head of the division, gamers and games press have been pocketwatching and scrutinizing Asha’s credibility as a leader, but more importantly, as a gamer.

But we shouldn’t have to point out that executives like former Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi were not gamers, and didn’t have to play games to learn and dominate the video game market.

As for Asha’s announcement, she could be talking about new PCs or PC gaming handhelds. They could have a new OEM partner, and these handhelds could use Intel’s new Panther Lake CPUs.

They could also announce the new gaming PCs using the gaming dedicated chips Microsoft and AMD designed together. But really, this makes sense the most if Microsoft is ready to reveal the next Xbox this year.

And that announcement could be coming soon.

