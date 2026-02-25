Why Are These YouTubers Convinced Rockstar Is “Locked Down” For GTA 6 Leaks?

We have some interesting videos from two YouTubers about GTA 6 leaks.

YouTubers Saintsfan and Will Mac Daddy simultaneously made videos arguing that Rockstar is ‘locked down’ to ensure leaks do not come out. They use the same sources, but each found different bits too.

They both cited Kiwi Talkz and The Ghost of Hope, who were both asked if they had any GTA 6 rumors.

Kiwi Talkz confirmed that he has been trying and failing to get information about the game, because he believes Rockstar has locked down. The Ghost of Hope, who is best known for Call of Duty rumors, says he wouldn’t share anything if he did find it.

Saintsfan noticed that Kiwi Talkz also confirmed that Rockstar spreads fake rumors on purpose sometimes to find leakers.

For his part, Will Mac Daddy brought up this debunked fake leak from earlier this month he also talked about.

GTA 6 was famously leaked already, and that forced Take-Two’s hand to post the 1st trailer and share more information about the game early. You know they want to make sure it won’t happen again.