Why Are GTA 6 Fans Still Falling For Fake Leaks? This YouTuber Explains

Fans just need to be a little more patient.

There was a recent fake GTA 6 leak that we did not report on. Today, we’d like to elevate YouTuber Will Mac Daddy’s video about this issue.

As Will Mac Daddy points out, the real hardcore Rockstar fans can easily spot fake leaks and are quick to call them out.

For example, Rockstar games have certain physics that lean more towards immersion than accurate gameplay. Fake game footage often fails to recreate that.

However, he ultimately argues that these fake leaks go viral because social media algorithms are constantly looking for content. Rockstar’s policy of not commenting on them actually succeeds in allowing fake leaks to die out.

Ultimately, fans should not be so hungry for news to seek out fake news. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick himself promised we’re getting a big marketing push for ‘a significant amount of time.’

So fans should just be patient for a little longer. You can watch Will Mac Daddy’s video below.